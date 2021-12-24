All of the free Christmas Day buses and their routes are shown below.

This year, buses will run on Christmas Day, with customized services covering the routes to most of the city’s hospitals.

Bus services, like railways, are not generally available on Christmas Day, but Merseytravel is providing a variety of free services to make it simpler for people to spend time with their loved ones and family.

The free buses will only run on a restricted number of routes within the region.

The first buses leave at 12 p.m. and return around 6 p.m.

The 10A, 12A, 21A, 44, 62A, 102, 201, 410, H1 and H2/3 routes will be covered by the free, limited services.

Aintree University, Alder Hey, Arrowe Park, Broadgreen, Clatterbridge, Liverpool Women’s, Royal Liverpool, Southport, and Whiston Hospital will all be accessible via the Christmas Day operation as a result of this.

Several of the services will run on a special Christmas Day route.

These are routes that travel from Liverpool Queens Square Station to Huyton Bus Station via West Derby, Stockbridge Village, and Page Moss.

– travelling on a circular route from Liverpool One Bus Station to Fazakerley, Tower Hill, Kirkby Bus Station, and Walton before returning to central Liverpool.

– going from Crosby to Aintree University Hospital via Waterloo and Bootle.

– going from Mill Park to New Brighton via Bromborough, Arrowe Park Hospital, and Liscard.

– a circle route traveling from St Helens Bus Station to Whiston Hospital and Sutton Manor before returning to St Helens Bus Station. The H3 will take a somewhat different route to the H2 than the H2.

“This is a busy time of year for lots of reasons, but with the emergence of the Omicron variant it’s really important that we all do everything we can to help reduce the spread of the virus and keep everyone safe,” said Cllr Liam Robinson, Transport Portfolio Holder for the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, speaking about people making travel arrangements on both trains and buses over the festive period.

“The Metro Mayor has consistently advocated for facial coverings to be required in enclosed public spaces.”

