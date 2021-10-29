All of the cuts that Liverpool City Council is facing as it tries to plug a £34 million hole.

Liverpool Council has detailed a number of challenging financial options as it seeks to save an additional £34 million in its cash-strapped budget.

Despite what some have described as Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s more upbeat budget this week, the city council, which has lost £465 million in government support since 2010, is now again looking for ways to reduce money.

The reality for municipalities like Liverpool is considerably different, with the city council still under enormous strain after a decade of austerity and rising requirements in sectors like adult social care.

It’s also worth noting that the devastating Max Caller research revealed that Liverpool City Council may have squandered millions of pounds in recent years.

Because of the flaws exposed in that report, the already-struggling authority will have to spend an additional £12 million to pay for the work of newly-installed Whitehall commissioners and to address the issues raised.

The budget is a big test for Mayor Joanne Anderson’s new administration, and they highlighted where they feel the newest round of savings may be found last night.

Following discussions with the Cabinet and council officers, proposals totaling £18.7 million have been developed, which include a mix of spending cuts and revenue generation.

We had a look at the alternatives on the table:

A proposed charge for green waste collections is one of the more eye-catching proposals in the council’s budget alternatives.

Grass cuttings, hedge clippings, and other garden debris are collected in green bins.

Because a huge majority of Liverpool homes lack green bins due to a lack of gardens, this price would not apply to them.

However, the council is proposing a £40 yearly charge for the pickup of these dumpsters for those that do.

This tax is expected to raise £1.7 million every year, according to the council.

This move could be well-received in Liverpool.

In some neighborhoods of the city, there is a well-documented problem with unscrupulous landlords who own tight, shared dwellings that are frequently left in poor and filthy conditions.

