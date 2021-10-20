All of the canines contending for the title of Westminster Dog of the Year.

The Westminster Dog of the Year competition has returned, with 23 owners vying for the prestigious honor for their cherished pets.

The competition, which is open to members of Parliament and their dogs, aims to increase awareness of what is being done in Parliament to aid dogs.

“The Westminster Dog of the Year competition is so much more than a canine beauty contest,” Owen Sharp, Chief Executive of Dogs Trust, told the Kennel Club.

“The tournament will be purely apolitical, with judges focusing on the dogs’ good deeds and dedication to their owners rather than policies or ideas.”

“It’s a fun-filled day out with a serious message at its center – promoting canine welfare and encouraging responsible ownership.”

Among the dogs competing this year are a Newfoundland, Pomeranian, French Bulldog, Golden Retriever, and Cocker Spaniel, among others – and here’s what their owners had to say about their canine competitors:

Before his death on October 15, Sir David Amess entered his French Bulldog Vivienne in the tournament. As a memorial to the late MP, many have asked for Vivienne to be declared the winner.

