All of Kyrsten Sinema’s Comments on Joe Biden’s Spending Bill.

As Democrats hurry to enact President Joe Biden’s big social services and climate change package, all eyes are on Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

However, during the current negotiations, the Arizona representative has spoken nothing publicly about her opinions on important legislation, much to the chagrin of activists in her own state and her Democratic colleagues.

The White House and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, meanwhile, are “well aware” of her priorities, according to her office.

“While we do not negotiate through the press—because Senator Sinema values the integrity of direct negotiations—she continues to engage directly in good-faith discussions with both President Biden and Senator Schumer to find common ground,” the senator’s communications director, John LaBombard, said in a statement on September 30.

During a CNN town hall last week, Biden referred to Sinema as “smart as the devil.” The president also revealed her goals, indicating that she supports his environmental agenda as well as paid family leave.

Biden also revealed which initiatives Sinema opposes, including a bill allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription prices.

Sinema and fellow moderate Joe Manchin are key Senate votes as Democrats try to pass a multibillion-dollar funding measure through reconciliation, a parliamentary mechanism that allows the party to skip the 60-vote filibuster and approve the bill with a simple majority vote.

Here’s what the senator had to say about President Obama’s budget proposal.

The $3.5 trillion price tag is excessive.

In July, Sinema stated she would participate in negotiations, but she flatly rejected Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda’s original $3.5 trillion price tag.

“While I support starting this process, I do not support a bill that costs $3.5 trillion—and in the coming months, I will work in good faith with my colleagues and the administration to develop this legislation in order to strengthen Arizona’s economy and help Arizona’s everyday families get ahead,” Sinema said in a statement.

Manchin also slammed the $3.5 trillion price tag, which is now estimated to be roughly $1.75 trillion.

It’s ‘Common Sense’ to have a corporate minimum tax.

On Tuesday, Sinema expressed support for a corporate profit tax minimum as one approach to fund the social expenditure proposal.

Corporations with revenues of more than $1 billion would face a minimum tax of 15% under the idea. This is a condensed version of the information.