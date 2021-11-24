All of Brian Laundrie’s firearms were surrendered to the FBI, except for one that was missing: the family’s attorney.

Brian Laundrie’s parents reportedly handed over all firearms to law police four days after he went missing from his home in North Port, Florida, with the exception of one that was stolen. It’s unclear whether the gun Brian used to shoot himself was the same one.

According to the New York Post, “when law police was at the Laundrie home on Sept. 17 to file the missing person report for Brian, we volunteered to relinquish any guns in the home to avoid any potential issue going forward.”

“It was discovered one handgun was missing while recovering and doing inventory of the guns,” he stated.

Brian died with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to an autopsy report released Tuesday by his attorney.

“We have told Chris and Roberta Laundrie that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and that the manner of death was suicide,” Bertolino added. An formal autopsy report has not yet been made public.

The FBI has not stated whether the police discovered any firearms near the place where Brian’s body was discovered. According to a Fox News story, they reportedly refused to say if Brian should be considered armed and dangerous during the manhunt.

Not only law enforcement, but Bertolino himself had refused to address inquiries about firearms at the time. He stated that he did so out of “fear that it would provoke panic or attract armed vigilantes” to the Florida nature reserve where Brian was last seen.

“We didn’t want the people to go crazy over it. I don’t believe they thought he was a threat to anyone he met on the street “Bertolino had previously told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Sarasota District Twelve Medical Examiner claimed Laundrie was identified through “DNA analysis.” Initially, they had relied on dental records.

The family of slain YouTuber Gabby Petito has declined to comment on the autopsy report.

Petito family lawyer Richard Stafford said in a statement Tuesday that the family was “informed of the suicide conclusion,” but that they were “advised not to make any comments and to allow the FBI to finish the investigation.”

“The family was also told to wait for the United States Attorney’s Office to decide whether or not any more people will be charged,” Stafford continued.

Brian’s remains were discovered in a Florida preserve on Oct. 20, a month after his parents reported him missing. His skull and skeleton remains were discovered by the FBI. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.