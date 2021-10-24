All-night student gatherings force a pregnant mother to sleep on the floor.

According to a man who lives near students, his pregnant partner was forced to sleep on the floor to avoid the loud all-night parties.

The man, who did not want to be identified, lives on Wellington Avenue in Wavertree, an area where tensions between residents and students living on the streets have risen.

Families in the region have recently told The Washington Newsday that they want to sell their home because of the excessive noise created by late-night parties.

We also reported earlier this month on recurrent reports of disruptive behavior in Wavertree’s The Dales neighbourhood off Smithdown Road, including persons peeing in lawns.

Cars on Langdale Road were also damaged after a man was observed forcing a woman in a shopping trolley down the street.

One neighbor told The Washington Newsday last week about the lengths he and his pregnant girlfriend went to in order to get a good night’s sleep.

“We’ve been having a lot of trouble with our neighbors where we are, students,” David [not his real name]stated. There are two in particular.

“My partner is 30 weeks pregnant, and the noise has been so severe for the past two weeks that we’ve had to come down and sleep on the living room floor.” It is the lone calm room in the home.

“The other morning, one of them was going on until around 5.30 a.m., and we’re talking about loud music, screaming, and shouting outside in the back yard.”

“It’s almost to the point of breaking point, as you can see from the [Wavertree] Facebook group, where a lot of people are feeling the same way.”

“I’ve been in contact with the city council.” It’s approaching the point where it’s a third job.” The two properties that David has complained about are on Thornycroft Road, which runs parallel to Wellington Avenue and has an alleyway in the back that connects them.

In addition to contacting Liverpool Council, David also called the University of Liverpool, where the students are enrolled, to express his dissatisfaction with the noise.

“She responded to me with a few of forms,” he added. “Summary concludes.”