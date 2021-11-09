All NHS frontline staff will be required to receive Covid vaccinations.

Coronavirus vaccines will be required for all NHS frontline workers by next year, according to reports.

According to the BBC, the government is expected to disclose the news today, with ministers pushing ahead with plans to make the vaccine a “condition of deployment” in England’s health sector.

According to the Mirror, government sources refused to comment on speculation but did not reject the reports.

According to Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents England’s NHS trusts, between 80,000 and 100,000 NHS personnel in England are currently unvaccinated against coronavirus.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that there is a risk to the health service if huge numbers of personnel leave as a result of mandated vaccination, in addition to the risk of workers infecting colleagues, patients, and visitors.

“The other risk we need to manage is the fact that there is also a patient safety and quality of care risk if the NHS loses big numbers of employees as a result of this,” Mr Hopson said.

“That’s why we’ve made it clear that we want the Government to work closely with us to increase the number of people who volunteer for vaccination before the deadline, and to think very carefully about the deadline because we’re about to enter what we believe will be the most difficult winter for the NHS on record.”

He claims that the number of unvaccinated employees is “probably slightly less” than 100,000, “because those data are slightly old and we’ve been working extremely hard with NHS personnel to ensure that they do pick up the vaccine.”

“Happy to say somewhere between 80,000 and 100,000,” Mr Hopson added.

As of October 31, 1.35 million out of 1.45 million NHS personnel in England had received their first dose.

Ex-Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has advocated for mandatory vaccinations for NHS workers, but others have warned that this might lead to a staffing crisis.

It comes as a deadline approaches for care home staff to acquire the vaccine as part of their deployment requirements.