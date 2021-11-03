All NHS employees will be required to receive the Covid vaccine.

The government is expected to declare that frontline NHS workers will be required to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

The new rule is expected to take effect in April of next year and will be mandatory for NHS employees in England.

There are approximately 100,000 NHS personnel who have not yet been properly vaccinated, prompting Health Secretary Sajid Javid to “lean towards” making vaccinations mandatory.

In Liverpool, low immunization rates and mask use are creating worry.

The Department of Health and Social Care is expected to announce mandatory vaccinations for frontline NHS workers as soon as Thursday, although the DHSC has stated that “no final decisions have been made” as of yet.

Because the NHS is expected to have a challenging winter, health officials have recommended that the vaccinations be postponed until spring, but covid and flu injections would be perfect to help protect the vulnerable.

NHS providers have warned that any new staffing shortages throughout the winter will put additional strain on the already overburdened health system.

Chris Hopson, the chief executive of the body that represents NHS trusts, said on Monday that a third of executives from hospital, mental health, community, and ambulance trusts oppose mandatory vaccinations for employees.

“If we lose a substantial number of unvaccinated workers, particularly over the winter months, that obviously constitutes a risk to patient safety and quality of care,” he told BBC Breakfast.

Jabs became mandatory for individuals working in England’s care homes in June, and the deadline for personnel to receive both injections is next week, on November 11.

Last Monday, NHS England released data indicating that over 11% of employees in older adult care facilities (around 51,000 people) had not got two vaccine doses as of October 24.

This means that tens of thousands of caregivers could lose their jobs next week if they haven’t been injected yet.

“We have taken steps to implement vaccination requirements in care homes, and we recently consulted on extending this further across health and other social care services,” a spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care said. We haven’t made any final decisions yet, but we will.” “The summary comes to an end.”