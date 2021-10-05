All new cars will have a new speed limiter feature.

All new cars in the EU will be required to have new speed limiter systems.

It comes after a research from the European Transport Safety Council revealed that 26,000 people die on the roads in Europe every year, with speed being one of the leading causes.

As a result of this research, the Intelligent Speed Assistance system (ISA), a new speed restriction software, has been developed.

Despite the UK’s exit from the EU, the software will be required for all new automobiles starting next year.

The ISA system will combine GPS and street sign detection to ensure that drivers always stay below the speed limit.

When it comes to detecting speed, Matthew Avery, director of research at Thatcham Research, warns that the technology has limitations:

“Speed signs are sometimes covered or erroneous, and GPS data is frequently outdated. Temporary restrictions and road construction might also throw the system off.

“If the technology does not accurately detect the speed limit, this could result in speeding fines. And drivers will be held accountable regardless of whether they relied on the technology or not.”

If the technology detects that the vehicle is above the speed limit, it gives the driver visible and aural warnings.

According to EU legislation, ISA does not impose any restrictions on vehicle power or prevent drivers from exceeding speed limits.

The regulation is said to clearly state that the driver is in full control of the car, with the ISA only being an assist system.

India also mandated the speed-warning feature across all new cars sold a couple of years back. It cannot, however, be disabled or overridden in any manner.

According to the European Transport Safety Council, the technology might reduce traffic collisions by 30% and deaths by 20%.

If those predictions come true, not only will the roads be safer, but there will also be fewer vehicle insurance claims, which might result in lower premiums.

Many Ford models, as well as Mercedes-Benz, Peugeot/Citroen, and Renault vehicles, already use the ISA system.

Volvo was the first company to implement the technology across all of its vehicles.