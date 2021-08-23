All NATO Allies were present in Ukraine’s ‘Anti-Russian’ summit, which was denounced by the Kremlin.

According to the Associated Press, the Kremlin called Ukraine’s Crimean Platform summit, which was attended by all 30 NATO member states, “anti-Russian.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy organized a conference on Monday with top officials from 46 nations to discuss Russia’s 2014 takeover of Crimea. The annexation of the land by Russia is widely regarded as illegitimate. Meanwhile, Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, called the conference a “provocation” against Russia.

When Zelenskyy first spoke, he stated that he would “do all possible to recover Crimea, so that Crimea, along with Ukraine, becomes part of Europe.”

“We will utilize all available political, legal, and, first and foremost, diplomatic methods to achieve this,” Zelenskyy stated, saying that Ukraine need “effective international support.”

Russia has converted Crimea into a “military base” and “a foothold for Russia to boost its influence in the Black Sea region,” according to Zelenskyy. He claimed that Moscow has increased its military presence in Crimea by threefold.

Russia reinforced its soldiers on Ukraine’s borders, especially in Crimea, in April, causing worldwide anger.

On June 23, Russia claimed that one of its warships in the Black Sea fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs in the course of the HMS Defender, a British Royal Navy destroyer, to chase it away from Russian-claimed territorial waters near Crimea. Britain, like most other countries, refused to accept Crimea’s annexation, insisting that the Defender was not fired upon and that it was traveling in Ukrainian waters.

Ukraine’s president stated, “The occupation of Crimea puts concerns on the effectiveness of the entire international security system.” “Without reestablishing trust in it, no state can be certain that it will not become the next victim of occupation.”

Susana Dzhamaladinova, known as Jamala, a Ukrainian musician of Crimean Tatar heritage, inaugurated the meeting. Jamala won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2016 with a song about the horrific deportation of Crimean Tatars under Stalin’s orders in 1944. The meeting was attended by leaders of the Crimean Tatar community.

“We need to show the world that Crimea’s ethnocide against Crimean Tatars is still going on,” Jamala told the Associated Press. “The rest of the world should know that we are prohibited from gathering even to honor our ancestors.”

