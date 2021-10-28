All nations on England’s travel blacklist are scheduled to be removed, but ministers warn that they may be reinstated.

The remaining seven countries on England’s “red list” will be removed, signaling the end of hotel quarantine.

According to the Mirror, ministers decided today to remove Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela from the list.

The Department of Transportation has yet to make an official announcement on the move. Normally, Scotland and Wales follow England’s decisions, although this has not been confirmed.

For the first time since it was controversially implemented in February, the mandatory 11-night, £2.285-per-head hotel quarantine will be stopped.

However, Downing Street today stressed that the red list has not been abolished, implying that countries could be added to it at any time if the situation worsens.

The red list was reduced from 54 to seven nations on October 11, with South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, Thailand, and Indonesia being removed.

The amber and green lists were abandoned in favor of just two categories: the red list and’rest of the world,’ which went into effect earlier this month.

Travel from countries on the red list is prohibited unless residents or nationals have residency or nationality rights in the UK, in which case they are allowed to enter but must remain in a quarantine hotel.

There are two sets of laws for people traveling to the UK from other countries, depending on their vaccination status.

Children and fully vaccinated adults traveling from other countries now only have to complete one test after landing: a ‘Day 2’ lateral flow test.

There’s no need to isolate or take a “pre-departure” test before taking a flight.

Arrivals from the rest of the globe who are unvaccinated or inadequately vaccinated must undergo three tests: a pre-departure test, as well as a PCR test on ‘Day 2’ and ‘Day 8’ after landing.

Unless they pay for a fourth ‘test to release’ test to leave isolation early, they must additionally isolate for 10 days at home or wherever they’re living.

Grant Shapps, the Secretary of Transportation, is due to provide an update on the plans later.