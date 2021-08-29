All M&S bank clients should be aware of Money Saving Expert’s urgent warning.

Anyone who banks with M&S has been sent an urgent warning by Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert team.

Martin’s team included the warning in the most recent weekly newsletter and advised readers to take action right away.

M&S is cancelling all current accounts on Tuesday, August 31, so clients only have a few days to move.

On August 31, all M&S Current Accounts, M&S Premium Current Accounts, M&S Premium Current Accounts with insurance, and Monthly Saver accounts linked to current accounts will be closed.

Customers switching to online banking, particularly in the last year, prompted the shift, according to the bank.

After August 31, any requests to switch away from M&S Bank would be refused.

“If you’re an M&S Bank customer, you can continue to use your account as usual and access it on internet banking or via the app until the account closes on August 31,” Martin’s team said.

“However, if you wish to switch – and this is likely to be the simplest option for individuals who use their account on a regular basis – you must begin the procedure by or on August 31st, since it takes seven working days, with a changeover date no later than September 10th.

“The Current Account Switch Service (CASS) allows you to switch from an existing current account to a new current account. All of your direct debits, standing orders, and incoming payments will be transferred to your new account as a result of this.

“If you don’t switch and have money in your account, your cash will be immediately delivered to you by check once the account closes on August 31. Because it’s unknown when this check will arrive, it’s probably preferable to withdraw funds today if you need them right away.”

Customers who have credit cards, loans, insurance products, or savings accounts other than monthly savers linked to current accounts are not affected.

M&S Bank’s 100 travel bureaux will continue to provide travel money services.