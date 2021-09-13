All letters you’ll receive this week will be altered by Royal Mail.

In honor of Emma Raducanu’s accomplishment, Royal Mail has announced a substantial modification to all letters the public will receive this week.

When Emma Raducanu beat Leylah Fernandez in the US Open Final on Saturday, she became the first British female tennis player to win a Grand Slam since 1977.

In the final, the 18-year-old defeated Fernandez 6-4 6-3. On her path to winning the title, she didn’t even drop a set.

The Royal Mail will issue an unique postmark congratulating her on her triumph to remember her incredible achievement.

Congratulations Emma Raducanu, 2021 US Open Women’s Champion, A First Class Performance!” it reads.

From the 13th to the 16th of September, the congratulations postmark will appear on stamped mail.

Emma said after winning the prize, “Holding this trophy means everything to me, and I don’t want to let go right now!”

“Winning a Grand Slam has always been an ambition of mine. You’re the one who says these things. But I can’t believe I had so much faith and ended up winning.

“I don’t feel any pressure at all,” she says. I’m still only 18 years old, so I’m taking anything that comes my way.

Emma had even booked a travel back to the UK 17 days ago, just in case she didn’t qualify.