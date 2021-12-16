All kidnapped missionaries have been released, according to Haitian police.

All of the members of an Ohio-based missionary group who were kidnapped by a gang in Haiti two months ago have now been released.

According to the Associated Press, Haitian police spokesperson Gary Desrosiers verified the release on Thursday, while Christian Aid Ministries confirmed the release on Thursday.

The 400 Mawozo gang kidnapped seventeen members of the missionary group in October, authorities said, and demanded ransoms for their release. There were 16 Americans in the group, five of them were youngsters, as well as one Canadian. Their Haitian driver, according to a local human rights organization, was also taken.

“We praise God for His faithfulness – the remaining 12 hostages have been set free!” In a statement, Christian Aid Ministries said. “Join us in thanking God for the safety of all 17 of our loved ones.” “Thank you so much for your passionate prayers over the last two months. As soon as we are able, we will provide more information “Added the statement.

According to NBC News, the missionaries were abducted as they returned to their Christian Aid Ministries base in Haiti after visiting an orphanage approximately an hour and a half away. Following the abduction, an individual appears to have asked for prayers and assistance in a WhatsApp message acquired by The Washington Post.

“Please keep us in your prayers!! They grabbed our driver and are holding us prisoner. Prayers, prayers, prayers. We have no idea where they’re sending us “The message was clear.

The person who sent the message to the newspaper claimed to have spoken with a member of the abducted gang, but only on the condition of anonymity.

Before the Thursday statement, five of the kidnapped missionaries had already been released, including three who were released on December 6. According to NBC, the other two were revealed in November.

The kidnapping added to a tumultuous and violent year for the Caribbean nation. According to NBC, Haitian President Jovenel Mose was assassinated in July, the country was hit by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in August, and gasoline shortages and rising gas costs have contributed to the problems.

A gasoline-carrying vehicle exploded in northern Haiti just a few days earlier, killing at least 75 people and injuring dozens more.

The remaining captives have been released, Desrosiers confirmed to the Associated Press, although he did not disclose further details.

The Ohio organization stated that it intends to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.