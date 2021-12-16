All imports from China’s Xinjiang region will be banned unless they are made without the use of forced labor.

The US is moving away from accepting items from China’s Xinjiang region unless it can be verified that they were made without the use of forced labor. The Senate passed a law prohibiting all imports from the region on Thursday, and it was delivered to President Joe Biden, who is anticipated to sign it.

The government expressed its support for the bipartisan Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act earlier this week. According to the US, China is conducting genocide against its Uyghur community via coercive sterilization.

Uyghurs are also said to be held in vast camps in China, where they are compelled to labor in industries against their will. The United States claims that China must be held accountable for human rights violations and has imposed sanctions on the country as a result.

In an earlier written statement, press secretary Jen Psaki stated, “The Administration has already taken real measures, including implementing visa restrictions, the Global Magnitsky Act and other financial sanctions, export controls, import restrictions, and the issuance of a business advisory.”

The United States also stated last week that it would boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics diplomatically due to China’s “egregious human rights abuses and crimes in Xinjiang.”

Athletes from the United States are still permitted to compete in the upcoming Olympics, which begin in February. President Biden, on the other hand, will not be sending any dignitaries to Beijing for the games.

China denies any charges of human rights violations.

The Biden administration announced new sanctions on Thursday against several Chinese biotech and surveillance companies, as well as government entities, for their actions in the Xinjiang province, the latest move against Beijing over alleged human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims in the country’s western region.

The Commerce Department is focusing on China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its 11 affiliated research institutes, all of which are focused on using biotechnology to aid the Chinese military.

Without a license, American companies will be unable to supply components to such entities.

“Biotechnology and medical innovation are scientific pursuits that can save lives. In a statement, US Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo said, “Unfortunately, the PRC (People’s Republic of China) is choosing to employ these technologies to pursue control over its people and repression of members of ethnic and religious minority groups.” “We cannot enable US commodities, technologies, or software to be used to support. This is a condensed version of the information.