‘All I want is a bevvy boy!’ – At UFC Fight Night, Molly ‘Meatball’ McCann defeats Ji Yeon Kim.

Molly ‘Meatball’ McCann defeated Ji Yeon Kim by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till in a fantastic performance.

At the end of a grueling three rounds, the Scouser was up 29-28 on all three judges’ scorecards, with her unrelenting pressure and volume of strikes eventually winning her the victory against the South Korean.

McCann’s professional record now stands at 11-4, and the triumph was the ideal follow-up to her dismal loss against Lara Procopio in February.

Meatball got the fight started quickly, but her momentum was abruptly interrupted by an unintended head bump.

However, she bounced back quickly, and while Kim was able to take advantage of her 10-inch reach advantage at times, McCann was deft at sliding inside and roughing up her opponent enough to grab the judges’ attention.

Meatball, who defiantly yelled in her opponent’s face as the last seconds of a thrilling three rounds ticked down, ended the fight with a crescendo of strikes.

Following her victory, an emotional McCann spoke with interviewer Michael Bisping about her joy and described some of the injuries she’d had to deal with.

She explained, “I simply want a bevvy lad, I’m buzzing.” “I haven’t won since October 2019, and I haven’t won in the epidemic for two years. Everyone in this building and in Liverpool has helped me get through this. This is our night.

“It was only the first round when I was knocked out by a headbutt; I have a ruptured ACL, PCL, and a broken knuckle.”

McCann was the first of three Liverpool boxers to battle at the tournament in Las Vegas, which also featured Paddy Pimblett and Darren Till.

Meatball stood ringside for Pimblett’s bout, which took place immediately after hers, and cheered on her fellow Scouser to a first-round victory over Luigi Vendramini.