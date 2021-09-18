All drivers in Liverpool should be aware of the ongoing roadworks.

Currently, roadworks are a common occurrence for drivers and bus passengers traveling through Liverpool, with a number of big projects underway throughout the city.

Anyone driving through the city center will note the roadworks on the Strand and along Lime Street, which are both undergoing renovations.

However, there are numerous roadworks taking place across Liverpool, which will impede inhabitants’ ability to get around.

Some schemes are temporary or in reaction to emergencies, while longer-term alterations might cause delays or other changes to routes for months, necessitating driver awareness.

Here is a list of all the major roadworks presently underway in Liverpool, as well as when they will be completed.

Crosshall Street was closed for five days this week, and it will reopen on September 20 and remain closed until September 25.

A crane is working between Victoria Street and Dale Street, causing the closure.

Between Millers Bridge and Leeds Street, Liverpool City Council and King Construction are working on highway improvements.

As a result, lane restrictions will be in place until October 2021.

Between Upper Parliament Street and Princes Avenue, council highway construction works have resulted in a one-way system that will last until October 22, 2021.

Due to extensive roadwork along Lime Street, lane restrictions will be in effect until February 2022.

A partial road closure is now in effect on Smithdown Lane.

The closure is due to construction between Elm Grove and Grinfield Street, which is expected to last until December.

The Strand has been undergoing substantial renovations for months, but the massive project is approaching completion.

The current phase of the roadworks between Liver Street and Chapel Street is still being worked on by Liverpool Council and Graham Construction, with northbound lane restrictions in effect until October 2021.

Victoria Street will be closed for the next two Sundays, after being closed the previous weekend.

On September 12, September 19, and September 26, the road between Sir Thomas Street and Crosshall Street will be closed due to construction.

Construction crane activities at Krol Corlett. “The summary has come to an end.”