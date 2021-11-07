All drivers have been warned about an increase in auto insurance scams.

Following an increase in auto insurance frauds, drivers have being reminded to remain careful.

Scams such as ghost broking have been claimed to be on the rise, as fraudsters take advantage of motorists returning to their former driving habits.

Ghost broking is when fraudsters pose as insurance brokers in order to sell counterfeit policies. According to Action Fraud, customers could lose an average of £2,250 as a result of the false policy.

After a three-car crash on a major highway, a driver is being investigated.

Vanarama, an automotive experts firm, has issued a warning about the impending threat, and its CEO has advised motorists to be wary of “red flags” from unreasonably low prices.

“We always encourage shopping around for the best deal on vehicle insurance,” Andy Alderson said, “but it’s vital to watch out for red flags from too good to be true deals.”

“Drivers should be alert of crash for cash and click-to-call scams, which prey on them when they’re most vulnerable, such as after a car accident.”

“Not only do members of the public risk losing money as a result of the frauds, but they also risk receiving a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points if they are detected driving a car they are not insured to drive,” he added.

Vanarama has provided some advice on how to avoid becoming a victim of the new frauds.

Scams involving ghost brokers

On social media, fraudsters pose as insurance salesmen, providing outrageously false plans.

The following inspections can be performed by motorists to avoid this:

Check if your broker is a member of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.

Make sure your insurance company is a member of the Motor Insurers’ Bureau.

Check with the Financial Conduct Authority to see if your insurance advisor is registered.

Check the seller’s website to ensure that the phone number and UK location are genuine.

Crash for Money

From October 2019 through the end of last year, the Insurance Fraud Bureau revealed that 170,000 car insurance claims could be linked to Crash for Cash scams.

When thieves purposefully cause a crash in order to claim compensation, this is known as a crash scam.

Vanarama, on the other hand, recommends that drivers install a dashcam in their vehicle because the video evidence could help scammers by revealing what caused the incident.

“Summary ends.” Click to CallDrivers who have just been in a collision have.