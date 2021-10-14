All dog owners have been sent a warning ahead of the sale of explosives.

In the run-up to Bonfire Night, a search organization that tracks missing pets is advising dog owners to save their contact information.

According to K9 Search UK, located in the West Midlands, supermarkets will begin selling fireworks on Friday, October 15, and pet owners should prepare their canines now.

The group also claims that the incredibly loud blasts and high-pitched noises can encourage dogs to run away from their owners, scale the tallest fences, and even break through windows.

Everyone must obey the regulations set forth by the trainer for worried dogs.

If this happens, it is stated that calling your dog back is pointless because they will not hear you.

During the fireworks season, many dogs are killed in car accidents, on railroad tracks, and in waterways, according to K9 Search.

“If you know your dog is affected by pyrotechnics, avoid walking them at periods when fireworks are likely to be launched,” explains Jennie Dhanjal of K9 Search UK.

“Avoid leaving your dog outside after dusk. Make sure your dog is microchipped and wearing a collar with contact information that is up to date. We’ve had pets jump out of high-rise flat windows during fireworks, so keep your doors and windows shut.” Pet owners are encouraged to save K9 Search UK’s phone number or bookmark their website just in case the worst happens.

The team also recommends that you keep your dogs, cats, and other pets indoors when fireworks are being set off.

Dogs should not be walked. When fireworks are expected to be let off, we recommend going for a walk first thing in the morning if feasible.

Always remember to close all doors and windows, as well as cat flaps. This will prevent your pet from escaping.

Draw your curtains and turn on the radio or television for some background noise.

Never leave your dog unattended outside during a fireworks display.

Make sure your pet is always wearing a collar with an ID tag or is microchipped (ensuring your contact details are up to date)

Don’t assume your dog isn’t bothered by fireworks; look for symptoms of stress such as panting, yawning, and pacing.

