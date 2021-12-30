All dog owners have been sent a warning ahead of New Year’s Eve.

New Year’s Eve is normally a time of celebration, with parties, partying, and fireworks, but while we humans are having a good time ringing in the New Year, our four-legged friends may be experiencing significant anxiety or stress as a result.

According to a study conducted by Eden’s Gate into animal behavior, the most perilous time of the year for pet safety is over the holiday season, when they noticed a 100 percent rise in the number of dogs going missing.

According to the Kennel Club, three out of every five dog owners are concerned about their pet’s safety when fireworks are let off, and nearly 80% observe a change in their pet’s behavior.

The RSPCA released video in October showing Harley, a nine-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier,’shaking like a leaf’ during a firework display outside his house, to show the impact fireworks can have on animals.

Harley’s owner, Claire McParland of West Sussex, previously told Wales Online: “My husband and I got Harley when he was barely 15 months old.”

“He’s always been a timid little dog that is extremely sensitive to noise, but this became even worse after my spouse and then our other dog passed away.

“We’ve been working with my veterinarian and behaviorists to help Harley, but fireworks are still making him scared. He trembles as if he were a leaf.

“Last year was an improvement over previous years in terms of how he reacted. It’s very heartbreaking to watch him in such a situation, even if it’s just for one night. But this isn’t just for one night; it lasts for days as others all around us light fireworks at various times on various days.” While this is a stressful time for both animals and their owners who want to make their pet feel as comfortable as possible, there are things that can be made to decrease the amount of stress they have to go through.

"Firework phobia is treatable," RSPCA animal welfare expert Dr Mark Kennedy said. "If your pet is anxious around fireworks season, we recommend obtaining advice from your veterinarian." Your veterinarian will be able to direct you to a professional if necessary."