All community leaders are encouraged to apply.

Your nominations for this year’s Echo Awards are more crucial than ever in highlighting the selflessness, courage, and generosity of our community’s members.

Through thick and thin, even during the unusual times of 2020, there have been people who have taken it upon themselves to help those in need and create a better region for us all.

If you know one of these heroes, please share their story with us so that we can honor them properly.

The thrilling Echo Awards 2021 event will take place live on Friday, September 17 at the Rum Warehouse, giving everyone the chance to come together for a night of celebrations and commendations. SP Energy Networks is this year’s main sponsor; for more information, visit the official website.

These local champions are the backbone that makes our region such a fantastic place to live, and they deserve all of the praise and admiration in the world. A nomination takes fewer than five minutes to complete, but the consequences might last a lifetime.

Your hero may not only win the prestigious title and award, but their incredible tale will be told to hundreds of thousands of people online and in print. This may inspire others to follow in their footsteps, spreading kindness across our region.

Maybe you’re part of a team that overcame adversity, or you know someone who has a creative gift that’s sweeping the globe by storm. Nominate them before the deadline on if the descriptions seem like someone you know.

The new Covid Hero Award was created in reaction to the epidemic, with the goal of recognizing the hard work and effort put in during such a trying time.

Even the youngest in our region will be celebrated at the Echo Awards 2021, showcasing the next generation of heroes right on our doorstep. Anyone who knows an exceptional young person is encouraged to nominate them for the Young Personality of the Year Award. The summary comes to a close.