All Chevy Bolts have been recalled due to a potential fire hazard from lithium-ion batteries.

On Friday, General Motors issued a recall for all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles after discovering a potential fire hazard associated with the electric vehicle’s lithium ion battery.

As world leaders push electric vehicles as a climate change answer, the batteries, which are utilized in most electric vehicles, are creating safety concerns. President Joe Biden declared earlier this year that by 2050, he wants half of the US automobile fleet to be electric.

The global recall on the Chevy Bolt includes around 73,000 vehicles from the 2019 to 2022 model years, in addition to a previous recall of 69,000 older versions.

According to GM, the batteries have two manufacturing flaws that might cause fires in rare circumstances.

The battery modules in all of the vehicles will be replaced, according to the Detroit-based automaker.

The move is expected to cost the firm $1 billion.

According to GM, owners should only charge their batteries up to 90% of their capacity. Until the modes are replaced, the Bolts, including a new SUV, should be parked outside.

The first recall was blamed on a manufacturing flaw at LG Chemical Solution, GM’s battery supplier in South Korea. However, an investigation revealed that the faults may occur in batteries built at other locations, according to the business. The majority of modern Bolt batteries are manufactured at an LG facility in Holland, Michigan.

GM has stated that it will seek payment from LG Chemical Solution, the battery manufacturer.

After receiving reports of five Bolts catching fire, GM announced the first Bolt recall in November. Two persons were sent to the hospital with smoke inhalation, and a house was set on fire.

The company wasn’t sure what was causing the problem at first, but it eventually discovered that the batteries that caught fire were close to being fully charged.

The fires were traced down to a “rare manufacturing flaw” in battery components, according to GM. It can induce a cell short, which can result in a fire.

The Bolts account only a small portion of GM’s overall U.S. sales, which average around 3 million vehicles per year. They are, however, the first in a planned rollout of electric models by GM, which aims to sell entirely electric passenger vehicles by 2035.

