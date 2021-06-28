All British citizens who have not received both coronavirus immunizations are barred from entering Spain.

Travel to Spain will be prohibited unless British tourists have had both coronavirus vaccines and a negative ‘Gold Standard’ PCR test.

The unexpected statement was made today by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, with the new laws due to take effect in the next 72 hours.

It comes only days after the UK government put the Balearic Islands on the green list, and hours after Portugal stated that it will only allow fully-vaccinated British tourists in starting today, according to the Mirror Online.

The Covid data in the UK were “worrying,” according to Pedro Sanchez, because the accumulated 14-day rate was “far above 150 instances per 100,000 inhabitants.”

Despite France and Germany enacting stricter regulations, Spain opened its doors to British tourists at the end of May.

Mr Sanchez issued his own personal invitation to holidaymakers from the United Kingdom at the time, declaring in English that they may return without having to undergo any Covid tests or vaccinations.

Last Thursday, Spain’s Foreign Minister, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, appeared to confirm that the country would snub Angela Merkel, who had been pressing for an EU-wide quarantine on British tourists, by declaring that British tourists would be allowed to enter the country without having to quarantine.

“At the moment, we are preserving the procedures that allow British nationals to enter our territory,” she said at a press conference with her Panamanian counterpart Erika Mouynes after their meeting in Madrid.

In the following 72 hours, the new Spanish rules will be implemented.

On Wednesday, the Balearic Islands, which comprise Majorca, Ibiza, and Menorca, will go green.

Politicians on the islands had been pressing the Spanish government to push for further “in-country” tests before allowing UK tourists to enter, but nothing had been announced until today.