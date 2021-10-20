All area public school teachers will receive a free training boost.

Thanks to £184 million in government support, National Professional Qualifications (NPQs) are now free for teachers and school leaders in every state school.

Teaching school centres such as Forward as One, in association with national education charity Ambition Institute, will provide specialized and leadership NPQs to Merseyside teachers and school leaders.

For intermediate leaders and senior teachers, NPQs were relaunched this academic year with three new specialty credentials in leading teacher development, leading instruction, and leading behavior and culture.

Headship, executive leadership, and senior leadership The National Professional Qualifications (NPQs) are now being modified to provide a more comprehensive approach to the basic knowledge and practices required to flourish in these advanced jobs.

Expertise and management Teachers and school leaders can get training and assistance from NPQs at many levels, from gaining expertise in high-quality teaching practices like behavior management to overseeing several schools across trusts.

The evolution of NPQs represents a significant shift in professional qualifications, providing a ‘golden thread’ of learning that runs from initial teacher training and the first, tentative terms in the classroom to the development of skills and confidence needed to advance to the position of headteacher or executive head of a large group of schools.

“All six NPQs are now free for most teachers and school leaders,” said Hilary Spencer, CEO of the Ambition Institute. This is an excellent approach to assist teachers and administrators throughout the educational system.

“It’s excellent that all English public schools would have free access to such high-quality professional development.”

“The government’s investment in professional development, which builds on and supports the new frameworks for early career teachers, will help teachers maintain a strong ‘golden thread’ throughout their careers.”

“Every day, a great teacher makes a difference in the lives of children, especially those who have had a difficult start in life. And it’s never been more critical for every single student to be taught by a skilled teacher in a school overseen by a skilled principal.

“Through our network of delivery partners, we’re working with thousands of teachers.” Thousands of teachers across the country are already benefiting from these high-quality teaching school hubs and delivery partners.

“We’re excited to welcome even more educators and leaders into our programs.”

