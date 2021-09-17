All Apple users have been sent an urgent security warning.

Apple has issued an urgent warning to all iPhone owners, urging them to upgrade their devices in order to prevent deadly spyware from infecting their devices.

The urgent security software update was pushed out to address an issue that allows hackers to gain access to users’ devices over iMessage, even if they do not open the link or file.

The problem affects all iPhones, iPads, and Macs, according to Apple, which sent the security update in response to a “maliciously designed” PDF file.

The security hole allows attackers to use a so-called “zero-click exploit,” which runs invisibly without the user having to click on a suspicious link or open a document.

Pegasus malware is stealthily installed after the infected files – in this example, PDF documents disguised as GIFs – are on a system.

Once the spyware is installed on a device, the attackers can duplicate and steal messages sent and received on the phone, utilize the camera to discreetly video the phone’s user, and listen in via the microphone.

While ordinary users’ Apple devices are unlikely to be targeted by Pegasus spyware, the vulnerability discovered by the researchers has security professionals concerned.

“Attacks like the ones mentioned are highly complex, require millions of dollars to build, frequently have a short shelf life, and are used to target specific individuals,” Apple’s chief of security, Ivan Krsti, said.

“While this means they pose no harm to the vast majority of our users, we will continue to work relentlessly to secure all of our customers, and we will continue to implement new protections for their devices and data.

“If you haven’t updated your Apple devices yet this week, you should do it as soon as possible.”

Apple released an update for the vulnerability on September 13th, updating iPhones to iOS 14.8, and iPads to iPadOS 14.8.

Apple Watches are now running watchOS 7.6.2, while Macs running macOS Big Sur 11.6 are now running Big Sur 11.6.

Safari 14.1.2 will be updated for older Macs running Catalina and Mojave.