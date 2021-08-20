All Americans who want to leave Afghanistan will be brought home, according to Biden.

President Joe Biden has pledged to transport every American who wants to leave Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover home, even if it means retaining US military forces in the country through the end of the month to organize evacuations.

In his second public address since Kabul fell to militants over the weekend, Biden told reporters, “Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home.”

Biden’s pledge comes despite the fact that he and other US officials have admitted that they have no idea how many Americans remain in Afghanistan because there is no mandated federal register and some are thought to have fled via private routes rather than military airlift.

After the Taliban quickly ousted their government over the weekend, prompting an unexpected evacuation of the US Embassy in Kabul, the move to withdraw US armed forces from Afghanistan sparked pandemonium for many who remained there. Military authorities have stated that they did not anticipate the Taliban taking control so swiftly.

“Assume the Afghan national force had kept fighting and was now encircling Kabul—very different story,” Biden added. “The general opinion was that the Afghan forces would not collapse, that they would not leave, that they would not simply lay down their arms and flee. That’s exactly what happened.”

According to a White House official, the US evacuated over 3,000 individuals from Hamid Karzai International Airport on 16 military flights on Thursday, including approximately 350 Americans and their families. Afghans who had worked for the US government during the war, as well as their families, were among those on those aircraft.

Since Saturday, US soldiers have evacuated at least 13,000 individuals, according to Biden. Over the previous two weeks, another 5,000 individuals were evacuated.

The military also enabled the departure of 11 charter flights on Thursday, according to a White House official, and those passengers are not included in the published totals.

Because of a backlog in processing evacuees when they landed in third-party countries, the military had to temporarily halt evacuations early Thursday, according to Biden.

Biden, flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said, “This is one of the largest, most complex airlifts in history.” “We made it clear to the Taliban that any attack on us would be met with retaliation. This is a condensed version of the information.