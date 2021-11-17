All adults in these seven states are eligible for a COVID booster shot.

With the number of COVID cases increasing across the country, seven states have moved to enable adults 18 and older to have their COVID booster vaccine before the federal government approves it.

The booster shot is given six months after the second dosage of the COVID vaccine, and it comes after Pfizer received approval from the Food and Drug Administration last week for all Americans aged 18 and above.

The FDA could publish recommendations on Pfizer and Moderna booster doses for persons 18 and older as soon as this week, according to ABC News.

Despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s current recommendations, seven states in the United States are currently permitting their residents to receive the booster shot. According to ABC News, these states are Arkansas, California, Colorado, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and West Virginia.

Anyone 18 and older who has gotten the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine two months after having the one-dose shot should get a booster shot, according to the CDC.

The booster dose is also recommended for Moderna and Pfizer vaccine recipients who are 65 or older, have an underlying medical condition, or are at high risk of catching the virus, according to the agency’s guidelines. The booster dosage should be administered six months following the second dose of the vaccination.

Over 30 million Americans have received booster injections, according to the CDC, accounting for 15.7 percent of the completely immunized population. According to the CDC, about 58.9% of the US population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s chief infectious disease specialist, has stated that once the COVID vaccines’ immunity wears off, all Americans may need supplemental doses.

“If one looks back at this, one may say, do you know, it’s not like a booster is a bonus, but a booster might actually be a vital component of the primary regimen that people should have,” he told the New York Times.