All adults in England will receive Covid boosters sooner than expected.

The Prime Minister has announced that all adults in England aged 18 and up would be provided a coronavirus booster shot before the New Year.

Boris Johnson, in a speech to the nation, urged everyone who is eligible to “get boosted immediately” as the Omicron form of the virus spreads across the UK.

He has verified that everyone aged 18 and up would be able to acquire their booster before the New Year, a month earlier than the previous objective of boosting all adults by the end of January.

Boris Johnson also warned people not to “make the mistake of thinking Omicron can’t damage you” in a speech on Sunday night.

“At this point, our scientists cannot say if it is any less severe,” the Prime Minister said, “and even if that were true, a wave of Omicron… may result in many deaths.”

On Wednesday, bookings for booster shots will open for all adults aged 18 and up.

“The NHS Booking System will be open for these younger age groups from Wednesday, and that’s the easiest way to guarantee your time,” he continued, “although you can walk in from tomorrow (Monday) in some places.”

The Prime Minister also revealed that 42 military planning teams will be deployed across the country, that clinics will be open two days a week, and that more immunization locations and mobile units will be available.