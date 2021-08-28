All 20 victims of this weekend’s Tennessee floods will have their funerals paid for by an anonymous donor.

The individual is from “out of town and does not want to be identified,” according to FOX 17 on Thursday.

A toddler, a guy who attempted to save a drowning elderly woman, two 7-month-old twins, and a woman who was carried away while trying to warn neighbors are among the victims of the flooding in Middle Tennessee, according to the TV station.

Following the flooding in Tennessee that occurred on Saturday, many people have been donating money for the families of those who died as a result of the calamity.

A GoFundMe put up to help the family of the twins died in the flooding had generated about $107,000 as of Thursday evening.

The page’s organizer acknowledged funders in an update on August 24.

“Today was very difficult, the funeral preparations have been done, the donations we have gotten just makes us cry with joy, and it is quite astounding how many people are ready to donate to help,” read the post.

“After the burial, we’ll look for a vehicle for this family, then a place for them to stay until their town is restored to normalcy. Your contributions have been a huge help to this family. “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you,” it continued.

WKRN reported on Wednesday that a local bank, Apex Bank, has pledged to donate $2,500 to the funerals of each flood victim.

On Thursday, Tennessee officials completed their search for victims and announced the death toll from the incident.

According to The Tennessean, Waverly Department of Public Safety Chief Grant Gillespie remarked, “We’re unhappy our count is at 20, but glad families have closure.”

In addition to 20 deaths, Saturday’s storm washed away stores and bridges, caused power outages, and may have rendered hundreds more homes uninhabitable.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said Thursday at a news conference in Waverly, which was particularly heavily hit by the flooding, that she is concerned that more floods may occur as the globe grapples with climate change.

"We don't see floods like this very often around the country," Criswell says.