Alistair Campbell of Good Morning Britain criticizes the government’s decision to decrease Universal Credit.

Alistair Campbell of Good Morning Britain accused the government of operating in a “parallel universe” over the Universal Credit reduction.

It comes after Chancellor Rishi Sunak went on the show to talk about the government’s job-support policies.

The £20 increase in Universal Credit during the pandemic, on the other hand, is due to be removed, and GMB anchor Alistair questioned the Chancellor on if he knew what this meant for families.

Families were about to be “plunged into destitution,” he told Mr Sunak.

“Chancellor, you’re one of the wealthiest members of the cabinet, and your wife is one of the world’s wealthiest women,” Alistair added.

“Do you believe you truly get what this Universal Credit cut means to many, many families who are set to be thrown into poverty on the day your leader comes up on Wednesday and claims everything is fine?”

The Chancellor said that no one could accuse the administration of not wanting to help people.

“I don’t think anyone can accuse me or the government of being dogmatic or unable to support people given our efforts over the last year and a half,” he said.

“I believe we have a compelling case that the best approach to provide people with the assistance they require is to double down on our plans for jobs that we know are working, and that is what today’s announcements are about.”

Alistair, on the other hand, interjected, claiming that those on Universal Credit already had jobs and that the government was operating in a “parallel reality.”

“However, many people on Universal Credit are already employed, and they will suffer a significant loss of income and a reduction in their living standards,” he stated.

“I get the feeling you’re in a parallel universe there at times.

“We’ve got you bragging to each other about how great everything is going, you’ve got the fuel crisis, you’ve got the national insurance rise hitting the poorest hardest, and now you’re bringing in this Universal Credit cut, which even right-wing think tanks say will put more than half a million people in poverty.”

