Alisson Becker erupts when his x-rated response to Liverpool’s score is captured on camera.

Liverpool’s win over Newcastle United on Thursday was far from a spectacular performance, but getting three points is all that matters to Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Former Reds player Jonjo Shelvey gave the Reds an early scare when he opened the deadlock, but the hosts responded with three goals of their own to earn a crucial victory.

All eyes were on Mohamed Salah as he continued his phenomenal goal-scoring streak, but there were plenty of other highlights at Anfield that went undetected.

Premier League referee Mike Dean is someone who certainly divides opinion among football supporters.

Whether he’s celebrating Tranmere Rovers victories or issuing no-look yellow cards, the 53-year-old is always a talking point.

The Wirral-born official was at the center of a lot of critical decisions in Thursday’s match at Anfield, and it was no different.

When Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden went down with a possible head injury, Dean permitted Liverpool to continue playing, which was contentious because the Reds went on to score while he was down.

After the game, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was enraged at Dean’s decision, saying he couldn’t understand why he allowed play to continue.

The away fans in attendance were similarly fed up with his performance, and their chant of ‘Mike Dean, it’s all about you’ made it apparent.

However, one call made by the man in the middle was his benefit, which resulted to Liverpool’s second goal of the game.

The challenge on Sadio Mane by defender Fabian Schar may have easily been called back, but Salah scored seconds later for the Reds.

Dean continued his known habit of enjoying a correct call as he walked back to the center circle with a spring in his step after realizing his effective edge.

Mike, you’ll never change.

What was the thought process behind this one?

Newcastle’s decision to wear their blue away kit, despite the fact that they were anticipated to wear their usual black and white home kit for this match, was an interesting one.

Howe’s team was listed on the official matchday teamsheet as wearing ‘black and white shirts,’ but the Magpies had other ideas.

Surprisingly, the Toon Army had triumphed at home. “The summary has come to an end.”