Alison Watt’s latest work will be on display.

For the first time, a new body of work by one of the UK’s most prominent contemporary painters will be on show.

Alison Watt’s paintings, most renowned for her large-scale depictions of draperies and folds, will be on display at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery (SNPG) in Edinburgh beginning in July.

Alison Watt: A Portrait Without Likeness delves into the Scottish artist’s ongoing preoccupation with portraits by Allan Ramsay, an 18th-century painter.

It comes after a long period of research into his paintings, drawings, and sketchbooks in the National Galleries of Scotland’s huge archive (NGS).

“For longer than I can remember, I’ve been staring at Ramsay’s pictures of his wives, Anne Bayne and Margaret Lindsay,” Watt said.

“These portraits are without a doubt what first hooked me to his work, and I’ve studied them closely over the years.

“Showing alongside his artworks at the SNPG is not only exciting, but also a huge privilege.”

Watt, a Greenock native, rose to attention in the late 1980s while a student at Glasgow School of Art after winning the National Portrait Gallery’s annual competition.

She’s exhibited extensively since then, both nationally and abroad.

With her exhibition Shift at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art in 2000, she became the youngest artist to be awarded a solo show there.

The Uffizi Gallery in Florence, the National Portrait Gallery in London, the US Embassy in London, the National Galleries of Scotland, the Gallery of Modern Art in Glasgow, the Arts Council Collection, Aberdeen Art Gallery, and the British Council all have works by her.

“This outstanding set of paintings takes Alison’s work in a new direction,” remarked Christopher Baker, NGS head of Scottish art and portraiture.

“Hovering between the genres of still life and portraiture, these lovely new works take inspiration from Ramsay’s paintings.

“However, though they may have been influenced by prior work, this is a type of research that goes much beyond admiration or the. (This is a brief piece.)