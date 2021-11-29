Alison Nathan: Who Is She? Trial Judge Ghislaine Maxwell

Opening statements in the criminal sex abuse case against longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell are slated to begin on Monday before U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan.

Between 1994 and 2004, Maxwell, a British socialite who has been jailed in a Brooklyn jail since her arrest on July 2, 2020, is accused of recruiting and grooming teenage females for the late convicted sex offender Epstein.

Maxwell has maintained her innocence and has pled not guilty to all charges in the case.

What is Alison J. Nathan’s background?

In the United States District Court in Manhattan, a federal judge is overseeing Maxwell’s sex abuse trial. It’s possible that it’ll persist up to six weeks.

Judge Nathan, 49, has served on the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York for a decade and oversaw jury selection in Maxwell’s trial earlier this month.

She was appointed to the District Court by then-President Barack Obama in 2011, after graduating from Cornell Law School. She formerly worked as an associate White House counsel and special assistant to Obama, as well as a special counsel to the New York State Attorney General.

The judge formerly worked as a legal clerk for Justice John Paul Stevens of the United States Supreme Court. Between 2002 to 2006, she worked as an associate at the law firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr in New York and Washington, D.C.

She was a Fritz Alexander Fellow at New York University School of Law from 2008 to 2009, and a visiting assistant professor of law at Fordham University Law School from 2006 to 2008.

The White House announced in November that the judge had been nominated for a federal appeals court post—to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals—following a recommendation from U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Nathan would become the second openly LGBTQ woman to serve as a federal appellate judge if confirmed, according to the White House.

Judge Nathan’s “experience, legal genius, love of the rule of law, and perspective,” according to Schumer, make her “exceptional.”

Alison Nathan, a well-respected legal leader, would, without a doubt, adhere to the facts and dispense justice without fear or favor.