Alison McGovern blasts Prime Minister for treating the public with ‘disdain’ amid allegations of a Christmas party.

According to a Merseyside MP, the Downing Street party incident demonstrates “there’s one rule for them and one rule for the rest of us.”

Following the announcement of the purported Christmas party at No 10 last December, Wirral South MP Alison McGovern criticized the Prime Minister for treating people with “contempt and disrespect.”

According to Ms McGovern, the alleged party occurred at a time when many people in Merseyside were unable to say their final goodbyes due to stringent lockdown restrictions.

“I’ve heard from constituents overnight who lost loved ones over the Christmas period and are devastated that they did the right thing, that they observed the rules at the time despite going through real trauma in families, and people are just absolutely devastated that the Prime Minister and those in 10 Downing Street have treated them with contempt,” Ms McGovern told The Washington Newsday.

The alleged Christmas party, according to Ms McGovern, is the latest in a series of instances involving those at 10 Downing Street, where “there seems to be one rule for them and one rule for the rest of us.”

When asked about a rumored “boozy party” within Number 10 last Christmas, Prime Minister David Cameron flatly denied any regulations were broken when questioned by The Washington Newsday earlier this week.

Today, however, there were calls for him to quit after a video of Allegra Stratton laughing about the supposed party at a faux news conference was leaked to ITV News.

The clip has arrived at a particularly inconvenient time for Downing Street, with various reports this morning claiming that additional steps to combat the spread of the Omicron variety had been implemented.

When asked if the Prime Minister should resign, Ms McGovern responded, “I think the Prime Minister should resign.” “I believe there has been instance after incident where the Prime Minister’s competence to lead has been brought into question, and I believe he needs to reflect on that.

“In my experience, the vast majority of individuals I see about, particularly in Wirral, when I’m out and about, are.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”