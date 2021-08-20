Alison Hammond’s recent career announcement drives supporters into a frenzy.

Alison Hammond’s recent revelation hinting a return to This Morning has sent her followers into a frenzy.

On Fridays, the 46-year-old co-hosts the famous ITV show with Dermot O’Leary.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are filling in for regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield over the summer break.

However, Alison’s Instagram video, which included snippets from her TV appearances, seemed to hint that she will be back on our screens soon.

“Alison Hammond is coming soon,” the message said. September 2021”

Her co-host Dermot O’Leary joked on the tweet, adding to the speculation: “Dry.”

Alison responded with a crying laughing expression, and admirers expressed their delight in the comments section.

“The dream team is back,” Scott added.

“I can’t wait to see you back on This Morning,” Laura added.

“You always make me smile,” Esther said. On This Morning, I missed you and Dermot.”

“I’m looking forward to your return to This Morning,” Alison stated.