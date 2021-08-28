Alison Hammond’s garden undergoes a significant transformation following the fall season.

Alison Hammond’s garden has undergone a significant transformation following an incredible fall earlier this summer.

Alison from This Morning reported in July that she suffered a rain-related accident in her garden, which had been filmed on CCTV.

Alison walked across the grass to get away from the rain, but she slipped on some wet paving stones and fell to the ground.

Alison stated that her accident was “pretty terrible,” and she rushed to the hospital for tests after bruising her knee and fearing she might have deep vein thrombosis.

Thankfully, Alison joked that it was “only a vein!” after blood tests.

Alison’s confidence was definitely shaken by her fall, as she showcased a new garden design on Friday afternoon.

Alison dramatically altered the area by adding more grass, palm trees, and textured paving stones.

“So after my fall in my garden, I decided to have a Path Make-over,” the mother-of-one captioned the video.

“Rather than being slick when wet, the path now has texture and is non-slippy when it rains – Result!

“I know I’m a pain in the neck, but safety always comes first!!!”

Her fans were eager to congratulate the celebrity on her yard makeover.

“Looking wonderful – be cautious darling girl,” remarked anitabridges62.

“Safety first, and it looks amazing,” commented tobiannbrown.

“Looks fantastic,” replied sue.taylor.9. What a great space you’ve created! “It’s all good.”

“National treasures ought to be protected,” Vickyvictoria79 added.