Alison Hammond’s cheeky revelation was deemed “too much information” by ITV This Morning viewers.

Alison Hammond’s hilarious confession on This Morning had viewers laughing out loud.

As she appeared on the show with co-star Dermot O’Leary, Alison talked about a terrible occurrence that happened to her last week.

Alison revealed she’d had some rain-related “trauma” when out in her garden while the two were discussing the gloomy weather.

Alison was walking across the lawn to get away from the rain when the incident occurred, which was caught on camera.

She slipped on some wet paving stones at this point, sending her plummeting to the ground, according to the Daily Star.

Alison quickly explained away the apparition of a cartoon heart on-screen over her sensitive areas.

“The reason there’s a little heart there is because when I go home, I like to relax and take off all my underwear,” she laughed.

Fans hurried to Twitter to express their delight at Alison’s witty confession, with one user remarking, “Knickerless Alison!”

“Lord have mercy Alison, too much information on a Friday morning!” said another.

A third concurred: “Alison always brings a grin to my face! She doesn’t give a damn about anything, and I love it! #ThisMorning.”

Despite her laughter, Alison revealed that her accident was “pretty awful,” and she was sent to the hospital for tests after fearing she had had deep vein thrombosis after damaging her knee.

Thankfully, Alison joked that it was “only a vein!” after blood tests.

Alison expressed her feelings over the fall “Greetings, gentlemen. I ended the concert with Dermot last Friday, had a great time, went home, and relaxed beneath my pergola.

“I was chilling when it started to rain, and my brother said, ‘Alison, come inside.’ It’s pouring outside.’

Alison, on the other hand, preferred the summer rain, explaining: “I was strolling out in the rain, my arms outstretched, when something awful happened.

“This is my closed-circuit television system. Look, I’ve put my arms out, and what happens is that I slip.”

Alison went on to say: “It’s raining outside, and I’m unable to get up because I believe I’ve fractured my leg, so my brother comes out.

“His boxers were flaunting all over the place as he tried to raise me up. The summary comes to a close.