Alison Hammond tells how she protects herself on the street in a “crazy” way.

Alison Hammond has explained how she shields herself when she is strolling down the street and feels unsafe.

Today, Alison joined fellow host Rochelle Humes on This Morning.

Half of women feel vulnerable while travelling alone at night, according to the couple, who were speaking with Gyles Brandreth and Elizabeth Day about the day’s top headlines.

The panelists all agreed that there would be more women because they had all experienced anxiety at some point in their lives.

Alison then described what she did in public when she was afraid or vulnerable.

“Sometimes I pretend to walk like a man, I know it seems insane, but when I’m in protection mode and feel threatened in any manner, I’ll throw my hood up if I have one and start walking like a dude to defend myself,” she explained.

“But, to tell you the truth, if someone tried to kidnap me, I’d just go and be a dead weight.

“I’d be like, honestly, try to abduct me.”

“It’s such a serious issue, and I don’t know one lady, I have a wife, two daughters, a grandaughter, I don’t know a woman who doesn’t feel uncomfortable on the street,” panelist Gyles Brandreth added, laughing at Alison’s words.