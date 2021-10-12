Alison Hammond slams Dermot O’Leary after This Morning announces a new host.

Dermot O’Leary has been singled out by Alison Hammond, as This Morning announces a lineup change.

ITV has confirmed that Alison and Dermot would host its main daytime show during the October half-term.

The couple usually hosts the show on Fridays, but they’re thrilled to be taking over from Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield from October 18 to 22.

Alison explained: “The last time we did it, I loved how intense it was and how much I cherished seeing him every day. I’m hoping to have a couple of meals out with him, as well as several lunches with him.” Dermot agreed with the 46-year-old host and stated that he is looking forward to seeing more of Alison throughout their time together as hosts.

He stated, ” “The right term to describe it is intenseness, but it’s a good intenseness.

Dermot continued: “Our friendship is undeniably the highlight, and it’s amazing to see how it’s grown over time. It’s good to have discovered a sister and a friend. In the last four months, something has truly clicked.” Alison also discussed their tight friendship, however she revealed that she has yet to be taken on a tour of the former X Factor judge’s new house.

“When I get a text from Dermot!” she said, “but I’m still waiting for an invitation to Dermot’s new house and spending some time in his garden!””

Dermot said that the rejection was only temporary until he and his wife adjusted to their new circumstances.

According to the 48-year-old, “I do need you to come over, but Dee and I just relocated, so we have some work to do before anyone comes over.

“At the moment, it’s boxageddon, but we’ll get there. In a few weeks, I’ll be filming in Birmingham, so someone might get a guest.” In honor of Halloween, the hostesses will take over hosting duties, and Alison discussed how she enjoys the spooky season.

She stated, " "Something is unquestionably out there. I was on Celebrity Haunted Mansion, and on that show, we did a Ouija board, which terrified me to death! To be honest, I've never been like that."