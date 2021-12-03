Alison Hammond of This Morning is overjoyed as she delivers her ‘baby news.’

Alison Hammond, the host of This Morning, was pleased to share some exciting pregnancy news from the couch on Friday.

The presenter informed viewers that she and her co-host, Dermot O’Leary, had “some wonderful news.”

“We’ve got some baby news,” she told the audience.

“We have a brand new member to the This Morning family this week,” Dermot said.

“Our deputy editor Emma welcomed a beautiful newborn girl named Mia on Monday,” Alison remarked.

Alison said, “Weighing in at 7lbs 9 oz – what a clever mummy – what a clever mummy,” as Dermot replied, “What a little stunner.” Chronicle Live reported.

“Look at this baby,” Alison exclaimed, “I just want to touch her.”

“Honestly, we cannot wait for you to come back to the studio and introduce us,” Alison said in a message to Emma, capping off the announcement.

Dermot then revealed that producer Nicole was baby Mia’s auntie, and that there was a family connection with Friday’s This Morning.

The revelation was met with mixed reactions from viewers on This Morning, with one tweeting, “Random news about some woman having a baby.”

A second person added: “Oh my god, a real baby??? No way!! That’s a miracle, omg.”