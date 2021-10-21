Alison Hammond of This Morning apologizes for her “rude” gaffe.

After her “rude” gaffe on today’s show, Alison Hammond was forced to apologize to Dermot O’Leary.

For the week, the presenters have taken over hosting duties from Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield on ITV’s flagship daytime show.

On Thursday’s show, they interviewed Paul Brunson of Married at First Sight UK, who was giving dating advise to callers.

Throughout the episode, Alison made jokes about how Paul was her ideal man.

Alison took advantage of a cutaway section with Clodagh McKenna before to the phone-in by leaving her seat to speak with the dating guru.

Dermot O’Leary, who was presenting the show solo when This Morning returned to the studio, seemed perplexed.

“Oh for God’s sake,” he joked as he looked to his vacant seat.

Before Alison realized they were back on TV, the camera cut to show her speaking with Paul.

She stated, ” “Are we going to be on TV? Oh, I think we should wrap this up! That’s quite impolite!” Alison returned to her seat next to Dermot, and the encounter sent viewers on Twitter into fits of laughter.

“Go for it, Alison,” Jackie advised.

“Alison is angry,” Sue wrote beside laughing emojis.

“Alison is just keeping things genuine,” Aishah said.

“It was like we’d just caught Alison sitting on the desk talking with the new man,” Greg tweeted.