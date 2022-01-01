Alison Hammond looks nothing like she did on Big Brother 19 years ago.

Alison Hammond may be best known for her role on ITV’s This Morning, but she catapulted to prominence after competing in Big Brother’s third series.

The popular Brummie moved into the renowned bungalow in 2002, when he was 27 years old, and stayed for only fifteen days.

Alison was the second participant to be evicted, with Kate Lawler eventually being voted the winner, but the now 46-year-old has gone on to have a successful television career after her brief appearance.

Adele Roberts and the late Jade Goody were also memorable characters in the series.

Alison has already expressed her gratitude for being voted off the show.