Alison Hammond had a ‘new job’ this morning.

Alison Hammond, who co-hosts This Morning with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, recently exchanged her sofa for a day at a crisp factory.

She spent the day at Fiddlers Lancashire Crisps in Ormskirk, digging and processing potatoes before baking them into crisps and packing them in Fiddlers’ famous branded crisps packets for sale across the UK.

Alison even had her name stamped on the crisp packets she helped create at the company’s Brick Kiln Farm headquarters.

“It was incredible spending the day with the men at the Fiddlers’ family farm,” Alison added.

“I had a lot of fun helping out with all of the numerous jobs that go into turning a potato into a bag of crisps.

“They work extremely hard as a company, which is quite inspiring.”

Her day of skipping the television for packing bags of crisps in her hairnet and apron whites has been turned into a TV commercial for ITV and a website for NatWest’s Backing Business.

The ad campaign is part of NatWest’s Backing Business campaign, which aims to champion businesses of all shapes and sizes across the United Kingdom, many of which are the lifeblood of the communities they support and serve.

By 2023, the bank has pledged to assisting in the creation of an extra 50,000 new firms, as well as providing SME enterprises with cheap TV advertising that is match-funded by ITV to help market their businesses.

“As potato farmers, we wanted to discover alternative ways to market our potatoes, so we decided to expand out and manufacture top quality crisps,” John Fiddler, managing director of Fiddlers Lancashire Crisps, said in an interview with Alison in the commercial.

“We’ve had a lengthy relationship with NatWest and needed their assistance with the setup. They made it possible and ensured our agricultural future.

“We’d offer Alison a job on the farm in a heartbeat! She was a natural fit and didn’t mind getting her hands filthy. She gets a 10 out of ten from me.”