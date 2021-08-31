Alison Hammond discusses the real reason for her absence from This Morning.

The real reason Alison Hammond isn’t on This Morning has been revealed.

Following an illness, presenter Alison was replaced by Eamonn Holmes on Bank Holiday Monday.

Eamonn and his co-host Rochelle Humes began the show by offering Alison their warmest wishes and wishing her a speedy recovery.

Alison later came to Instagram on Monday afternoon to explain why she was missing from the ITV broadcast.

Alison posted a video of herself being carried about by a bunch of people during Manchester Pride.

I’m so sorry I was absent from @thismorningtoday I had a very hectic day at Manchester Pride, she captioned the photo.

“I’m starting to feel better after being passed around by all my friends!”

And Alison’s fans were quick to respond to her amusing message.

“We adored having you queen,” alex stew 2.0 stated.

“It was really nice to have you there with us yesterday,” lukevain remarked.

“Saw a video of you enjoying the fun of your life on TikTok,” remarked amymariebailey.

“I was almost in this video!” exclaimed aarscottstiles. It was the most hilarious thing I’d ever seen!!”

“Omg don’t,” jordhally exclaimed, “I was dying at this.”