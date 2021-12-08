Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will be replaced on ITV This Morning, causing a huge shake-up.

For the final broadcast of the week, the presenting duo traditionally fronts ITV’s flagship daytime series.

They will, however, get a day off on Friday, as hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will take over from Monday through Thursday.

On the most recent show, Phil mentioned that Santa Claus would be making an appearance on the famed sofa.

“A little word on Friday’s show, which we’re doing,” he said. “Father Christmas is in high demand at this time of year, but he’ll be taking a break from his busy schedule to answer your children’s questions.”

“Whether they’re wondering if Rudolph is truly his favorite Reindeer or if he prefers mince pies or cookies at the chimney, it’s their chance to speak with the real Santa,” Holly added.

On Friday, January 8, Alison and Dermot took over as hosts of This Morning from Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

During the summer holidays, Eamonn and Ruth returned to host the show, although their future is uncertain as the Northern Irish presenter apparently signed a contract with GB News.

“Eamonn’s shift to GB News signifies the end of an era,” a source told the Mirror. Many ITV viewers will miss him, but the truth is that this job opportunity came at the perfect time for both him and ITV. “All good things must come to a close.” The reason for the presenter change has yet to be revealed by ITV.