Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary surprise a young child with a trip to see Liverpool FC.

An amazing five-year-old was treated to a trip to Anfield Stadium by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

To summit Snowdon, Albie-Junior Thomas and his father, Dan Thomas, faced snow and gales.

Albie, from Holywell, is claimed to be the youngest amputee to summit Snowdon after completing the trek.

Dramatic scenes when a lorry collides with a gantry, closing the road for ‘hours.’

At the age of 15 months, Albie from Holywell had his foot removed.

He was born with fibular hemimelia, a congenital disease in which the fibula is absent or undeveloped and the tibia is shorter than normal.

Albie’s illness necessitated the amputation of a portion of his left leg.

Albie and Dan joined Alison and Dermot on This Morning to explain why they want to inspire people to challenge themselves, regardless of their limitations.

Alison and Dermot were so moved by the narrative that they surprised Albie with a unique gift.

“I’ve heard you’re a big Arsenal supporter, is that right?” Dermot joked.

“Liverpool,” Albie said.

“Well, because it’s your birthday,” Dermot remarked, “we do have a little surprise for you.”

He then delivered a large box to tiny Albie.

“So what we’ve got is that Liverpool Football Club would want to invite Albie and his family for a tour of Anfield Stadium, where you get to go into the players’ dressing rooms and sit in Jurgen Klopp’s chair,” Dermot explained.

“We’ve got your name and number on this season’s home kit.”

“I got another football kit now, thank you,” remarked an ecstatic Albie.