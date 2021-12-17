Alison and Dermot’s ‘final show’ statement on This Morning sends fans into a frenzy.

Alison Hammond and Demot O’Leary of This Morning have hosted their final episode of the year.

Since taking over from Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford in January, the popular presenters have hosted Friday editions of ITV’s premier daytime series.

On today’s episode, though, they said goodbye to fans until 2022.

On the final episode of This Morning before the Christmas Day special, the hosts got into the holiday mood by exchanging gifts.

Alison surprised Dermot with a stocking stuffed with her face-printed mugs, aprons, and boxer shorts. Fans erupted in laughter.

Dermot rolled a glittery trolley packed with Alison’s favorite drink, Bailey’s, and fired a cheeky remark at her with his present.

He cracked a joke: “I’ve got something for you that you might not believe you need, but you do… Working with you this year, I’ve observed one thing: you adore the products we have on the display, and some of them end up going home with you… “I know your bag is a tardis, but it’s starting to fill up, so…” They also interviewed Fred Sirieix about going on the Strictly Christmas Special and Gary Barlow about putting together his first Christmas record, so it was a Christmas-themed program. In a message posted on Instagram earlier today, Alison revealed it was her final This Morning broadcast of the year.

Instagram

The 46-year-old host released a humorous behind-the-scenes video of her and Dermot having a good time before today’s broadcast.

She wrote in the caption: “The year’s final show, and what a show it was! @officialgarybarlow @annemarie @fred sirieix @josiegibson85 @chefphilvickery @knackeredmother @georgiatoffolo @gylesbrandreth @drscottym and moi @dermotoleary are among the people featured. I’m looking forward to your visit, and don’t forget, Father Christmas will be here as well.” The film caused outrage among fans, who crowded the comments section to wish Alison a Merry Christmas.

“What a terrific combination to cap the last show of the year,” Launa commented.

Christine said, ” “You have a fantastic appearance. Have a lovely Christmas and New Year, Alison.” @CalmCandlesLondon wrote on Twitter: “We adore you guys, and we hope you have a fantastic show! Christmas greetings!” “You two have me in,” Mary wrote. The summary comes to a conclusion.”