Alina’s pregnancy announcement on Coronation Street has viewers predicting the same thing.

Following the announcement of Alina’s pregnancy, Coronation Street viewers unanimously made the same prediction.

Ruxandra Porojnicu’s character stated she will be leaving the long-running serial after Thursday’s special hour-long episode.

After being entangled in a love triangle with Tyrone Dobbs and Fiz Stape, she has had a tumultuous time in Weatherfield.

Tyrone abandoned Fiz in order to start a new life with Alina, and she became pregnant with his child. She miscarried, though, after being caught in a fire created by Hope.

Tyrone has subsequently realized he still loves FIz, prompting Alina to proclaim her intention to return to Romania before revealing she was pregnant with his kid for the second time.

Tyrone rushes off to locate Alina in tonight’s episode to tell her that he will be there for her throughout the pregnancy.

Before she left the cobbles for good, Alina confirmed that she was mistaken about the pregnancy.

Fans on Twitter were skeptical of Alina’s assertions and expected that she will return to the show.

“Alina is plainly lying about not being pregnant,” tweeted @KingZairois.

“That’s Alina turning up in a few years with a young child,” wrote @Liverbird 92.

“Me thinks Alina is still pregnant #Corrie will she return with child in a few years,” @daisy duguid speculated.

“Alina is lying about not being pregnant,” @itzzzo_ commented.

“I have a funny feeling Alina wonâ€TMt be gone for long,” @mikepriestley13 said.