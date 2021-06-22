Alina is pregnant with Tyrone’s child on Coronation Street, and it’s a baby bombshell.

Next week, a baby bombshell will rock one Coronation Street couple, when Alina learns she is pregnant with Tyrone’s kid.

Tyrone is stunned when Alina breaks the news to him, especially as he is dealing with the death of his abusive ex-girlfriend Kirsty Soames in the ITV serial.

Despite the fact that Tyrone hasn’t seen Kirsty in years, she is the biological mother of his daughter Ruby, and he is compelled to inform Ruby about her mother’s death.

Kirsty’s funeral is also coming up next week, but Alina will be unable to attend due to severe morning sickness, according to Mirror Online.

Alina is worried about being pregnant at the start of the week, but she doesn’t tell anyone, including Tyrone.

But, following a squabble over his past with Kirsty, which she was unaware of, she cries out that she’s pregnant with his child.

Tyrone is taken aback by the surprising revelation, especially since they only recently began dating after his breakup with Fiz.

He walks away, leaving Alina alone and in tears, as he and Fiz proceed to organize Kirsty’s burial.

But it’s his grandmother Evelyn who notices Alina’s nausea and figures out what’s going on.

Given recent occurrences, she is frightened by the news, but will Tyrone disclose his actual feelings?

Fiz notices Tyrone is going to the funeral alone and decides to go with him despite their conflicts.

She has no idea that her ex-boyfriend is expecting a child with his new girlfriend, and Tyrone refuses to inform her.

Tyrone makes up reasons and heads home after the funeral to avoid breaking the news.

But what will he say to Alina, and will he be able to provide her with the assistance she requires?