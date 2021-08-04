Alina and Tyrone from Coronation Street go too far with their baby planning.

After forcing Emma out of the flat, fans of Coronation Street believed Alina and Tyrone had gone too far.

Tyrone was still reeling over the murder of his abusive ex-girlfriend Kirsty Soames when Alina revealed she was pregnant with his kid last month.

Tyrone and Alina discussed buying a house together after hearing the news.

Instead, they decided to try to buy Emma out of her flat, which was where Alina had been living.

Despite the lack of written arrangements, Alina and Tyrone asked Emma to depart tonight so Ruby and Hope could enjoy the larger bedroom.

However, viewers thought this was unjust because Emma’s flat was the first to be shown.

“Nice that Ty and Alina are pushing Emma out of HER OWN flat,” one tweeted.

“Well, that’s unfair on Emma,” Owen tweeted.

“Hold on, Emma was there first,” Katherine said.

“Basically get out Emma,” Dion wrote.

“Wasn’t Emma’s flat first or have I missed something?” Michelle tweeted.

“Surely that was Emma’s flat first,” Anne wrote. Tyrone, cheek!”

“I thought that was Emma’s flat,” said another. Tyrone and Alina have the audacity to want her out.”

“Why should Emma move out?” Natasha said. Emma was the first to have a flat. Okay, they’re buying it, but Emma is still being treated unfairly.”

“Tyrone and Alina want to kick Emma out right now?” Laura wrote. They’ve gone way too far now.”